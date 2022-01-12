Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of VALE opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.