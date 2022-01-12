Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 153.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

