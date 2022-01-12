Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $29.19. Valhi shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

