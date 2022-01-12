VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

