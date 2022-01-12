VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 635,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,022,854 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,950,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

