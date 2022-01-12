Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

