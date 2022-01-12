Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 218,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $153.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

