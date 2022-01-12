Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.82. 93,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

