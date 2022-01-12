Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,452,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $238.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

