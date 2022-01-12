Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of VECO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

