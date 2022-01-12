Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $51,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.91 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

