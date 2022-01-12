Velo Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.04 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Velo has a market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

