Venus (XVS) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $14.21 or 0.00032376 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $169.34 million and $8.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.57 or 0.99918743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00092000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.49 or 0.00796279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,829 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.