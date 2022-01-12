Verasity (VRA) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $152.82 million and $79.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001060 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.