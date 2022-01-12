Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.52

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 2156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -203.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,556 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

