VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,751. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign stock opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

