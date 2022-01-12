Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Verso has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $76,168.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.47 or 0.07638960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.24 or 0.99818734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00069871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008061 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

