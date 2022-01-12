Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000.

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,670. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

