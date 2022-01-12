Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

