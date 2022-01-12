Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Construction worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

