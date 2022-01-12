Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,724 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

