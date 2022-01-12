Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

SM stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

