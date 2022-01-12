Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

