Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $875.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

