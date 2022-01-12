Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.46

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.46 ($102.80) and traded as high as €94.62 ($107.52). Vinci shares last traded at €94.05 ($106.88), with a volume of 1,139,007 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

