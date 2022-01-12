Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

