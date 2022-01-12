Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,784 shares of company stock worth $1,536,545. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 2,911,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,570. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

