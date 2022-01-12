Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($62.50) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.50 ($59.66).

VOS stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €44.50 ($50.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.13. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 1 year high of €49.45 ($56.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $781.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

