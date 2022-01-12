Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Down 0.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.19. 50,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 108,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

