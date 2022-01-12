Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Down 0.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.19. 50,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 108,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.