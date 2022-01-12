Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,196,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

