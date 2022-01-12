Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 7.4%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. 15,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,207,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

Get Vroom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Vroom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.