W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.14

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 2095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

