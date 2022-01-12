Waddell & Associates LLC Has $33.36 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 173,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 9,859,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.