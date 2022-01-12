Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 222,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

