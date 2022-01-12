Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 876 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. 784,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

