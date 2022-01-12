Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,412. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.