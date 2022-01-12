Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $59.03 million and $3.16 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,255,232 coins and its circulating supply is 78,534,200 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

