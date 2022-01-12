Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.42. 8,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,081. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

