WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $786.07 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,835,572,816 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,317,444 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

