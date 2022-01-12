WazirX (WRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.19 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $353.38 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002480 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

