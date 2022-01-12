WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,292 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 130,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,235. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

