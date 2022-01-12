WBI Investments Inc. Has $674,000 Position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.01. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

