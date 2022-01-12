WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

NYSE:RE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.