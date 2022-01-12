WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,735 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

