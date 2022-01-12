WBI Investments Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.08. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

