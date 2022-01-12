WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

