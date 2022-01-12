We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

