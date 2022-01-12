We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $61.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

