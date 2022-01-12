Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.76. 1,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of research firms have commented on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

