Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Party City Holdco (PRTY)

Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

12/30/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 524,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

